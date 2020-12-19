OPD releases body camera video in fatal shooting of man who ran over several officers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=7263107" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An armed double-homicide suspect is barricaded in an Oakland commercial building Thursday afternoon with a hostage, a police spokeswoman said.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Friday Oakland police released dramatic and intense video that shows a man running over police officers.The chaotic scene unfolded election night, Nov. 3, and ended with officers shooting and killing the driver.This happened at 92nd Avenue near Holly Street.Police were investigating multiple robberies of marijuana dispensaries.Several videos captured what looks like some sort of struggle between officers and at least one suspect.Then a white car comes into video and it hits multiple officers and backs up.You can hear multiple gunshots just moments later, which police say killed the man inside.A total of four officers were injured, but are expected to recover.Oakland police say the incident is under investigation.