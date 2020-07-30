Judge issues preliminary injunction limiting Oakland police practices

While the court's preliminary injunction is in effect, chemical agents, including tear gas, and flashbang grenades can be used only when there is a threat of imminent physical harm or significant destruction of property.
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday against the Oakland Police Department related to officers' use of force during protests in the city in May and June.

RELATED: Police explain criteria for using tear gas, enforcing curfews during Oakland protests

U.S. District Judge Joseph Spero ordered that crowd control techniques such as tear gas, rubber bullets and flashbang grenades be used only in limited circumstances.

While the court's preliminary injunction is in effect, chemical agents, including tear gas, and flashbang grenades can be used only when there is a threat of imminent physical harm or significant destruction of property.

VIDEO: Oakland police defend use of tear gas during protests after police commission slammed with complaints
EMBED More News Videos

Amid calls for police reform and rallies over the death of George Floyd, Oakland police deputy chief LeRonne Armstrong defends the use of tear gas during recent protests.



The injunction was granted to the Anti Police-Terror Project, which has called for a significant reduction in the police budget and reallocation of that money to other services that support the welfare of residents.

More than 70 businesses were vandalized or looted in Oakland on May 29 and overnight into May 30.

RELATED: 60 arrested for crimes ranging from suspicion of shooting at officers, vandalism, looting in Oakland

The looting followed protests against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Oakland police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the injunction.

VIDEO: Best and worst moments show peaceful George Floyd protests, looting, vandalism around the Bay Area
EMBED More News Videos

From San Francisco to San Jose, demonstrators marched in multi-day protests across the Bay Area following the death of George Floyd. Here's a look at the best and worst moments.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandprotestjudgeoaklandpolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family details last days of 1st dog in US with COVID-19
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Why are EDD benefits being cut off after only a few weeks?
SF turned ghost town? Here's how empty the city really is
WATCH THURSDAY: 7 On Your Side answers housing questions
Bay Area startup pioneers zero waste food delivery
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Disinfecting may provide 'false hope' when combating COVID-19
Local researcher explains systemic racism's role in current housing crisis
COVID-19 self-test offered in Berkeley
Oakland day care sees 2 year waiting list vanish amid COVID-19
Newsom unveils new task force to tackle EDD backlog
More TOP STORIES News