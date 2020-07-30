Judge issues preliminary injunction limiting Oakland police practices

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6239192" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Amid calls for police reform and rallies over the death of George Floyd, Oakland police deputy chief LeRonne Armstrong defends the use of tear gas during recent protests.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday against the Oakland Police Department related to officers' use of force during protests in the city in May and June.U.S. District Judge Joseph Spero ordered that crowd control techniques such as tear gas, rubber bullets and flashbang grenades be used only in limited circumstances.While the court's preliminary injunction is in effect, chemical agents, including tear gas, and flashbang grenades can be used only when there is a threat of imminent physical harm or significant destruction of property.The injunction was granted to the Anti Police-Terror Project, which has called for a significant reduction in the police budget and reallocation of that money to other services that support the welfare of residents.More than 70 businesses were vandalized or looted in Oakland on May 29 and overnight into May 30.The looting followed protests against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.Oakland police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the injunction.