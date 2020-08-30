Jacob Blake protests: Rocks, bottles thrown at Oakland police officers causing injuries

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- This is night three of Oakland protesters demanding justice for Jacob Blake. An African American man who was shot seven times in the back by a Wisconsin police officer leaving him paralyzed from the waist down and generating nationwide protests.As the crowd took over Lake Merritt, rocks and bottles were thrown at officers as others pointed lasers. One officer was injured as they created a line of defense."Changes in policy need to be made with the police brutality against the African American males in this community. So we are supportive of peaceful protesting," said Shonda Scott, Chairwoman of the Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce.As the night progresses, many are afraid of history repeating itself were smashed windows and fires were left behind. Scott says small business owners are the ones picking up the broken the glass and the bill."This is not a playground, this is serious business and don't come here to vandalizing our city for whatever reason you're doing it. Don't do it," said Scott.Truve Fitness a wellness center in Oakland is a prime example of these attacks. They've been vandalized three times since July."We still have to pay our rent. We still have to do all those things and fix graffiti, broken windows and all those things and because we have physical therapist we can't board up or windows," said Alison Roessler Campbell, CEO & Founder of Truve.The latest damage will cost them between $1,200 to $3,000 to fix, but what hurts them the most is this, "We have signage up so people know. I mean my husband is Black and Costa Rican. So both minority and immigrant. I'm a female and its woman owned and it doesn't matter. They do not care," said Campbell.Oakland Police officers declaring an unlawful assembly failure to disperse. Urging the crowd to leave or face "possible arrest." Business owners pleading for peace."The damage that is happening to small businesses is actually hurting the exact people you are trying to help. It's hurting the people who you are saying that you are standing behind," said Campbell.Oakland Police confirming over a dozen protesters were arrested Friday night.