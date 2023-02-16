Ransomware attack on Oakland continues to disrupt city services

Oakland officials continue to fight an ongoing ransomware attack that has rendered much of the city services unusable.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland officials continue to fight an ongoing ransomware attack that has rendered much of the city services unusable. On Wednesday, most city staff stayed home because all of the computers and phones are down. Residents utilizing city services are starting to grow impatient.

"Yeah I am frustrated, can you tell?" said Kathy Park, a resident. "One worker gave us an update although it wasn't much. But I still wasn't able to pay my business license renewal in person with cash."

According to the FBI, ransomware is a type of malware that renders computer files and the systems using them unusable. Hackers demand money in order to decrypt the files. It can costs cities thousands if not millions to back up their system instead of paying the ransom.

"You walk into City hall you cannot use any of them," said City Councilmember Noel Gallo referring to the computers. "That is the direction we have so as a matter of fact we told all the employees to stay home."

Oakland has not provided a timetable when normal services can resume. Emergency services and 911 are not affected by this. However, Gallo says this is interfering with the city's ability to address the various needs of the city.

"We have lot going on in our city right now," he said. "I am going to meet with our city administrator to figure out how we can end this."

Residents fear they might be targeted next.

"Just the fact that this has been some sort of hacker infiltration into the system is concerning," Park said. "That is a concern for all of us and how we pay things."

