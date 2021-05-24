Murder investigation underway after man shot, killed in Oakland's Chinatown

OAKLAND, Calf. (KGO) -- A murder investigation is underway in Oakland's Chinatown after a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon.More than 20 rounds were fired; investigators found at least 22 shell casings on the ground, the police department said.The shooting occurred after 2 p.m. on 8th Street near Broadway, officers said. The scene of the shooting is just a block away from Oakland Police Department Headquarters."There were a series of gunshots that could heard from the police department," Captain Bobby Hookfin said.Broadway was closed between 7th and 9th streets while officers investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's homicide division at 510-238-3821."We are asking the public if they've seen anything, if they heard anything, if they took videos, that they please contact our homicide division," Hookfin said. "No matter how small you think that information is, that may be a piece of the puzzle that we're missing."