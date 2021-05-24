Murder investigation underway after man shot, killed in Oakland's Chinatown

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot, killed in broad daylight Oakland's Chinatown

OAKLAND, Calf. (KGO) -- A murder investigation is underway in Oakland's Chinatown after a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

More than 20 rounds were fired; investigators found at least 22 shell casings on the ground, the police department said.

The shooting occurred after 2 p.m. on 8th Street near Broadway, officers said. The scene of the shooting is just a block away from Oakland Police Department Headquarters.

"There were a series of gunshots that could heard from the police department," Captain Bobby Hookfin said.

Broadway was closed between 7th and 9th streets while officers investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's homicide division at 510-238-3821.

"We are asking the public if they've seen anything, if they heard anything, if they took videos, that they please contact our homicide division," Hookfin said. "No matter how small you think that information is, that may be a piece of the puzzle that we're missing."

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandmurderfatal shootingchinatownoaklandshooting
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News