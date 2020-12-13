All lanes of eastbound I-580 at MacArthur Blvd in Oakland shut down after 2 shot on freeway, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police say all eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 at MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland have been shut down after two people were shot on the freeway.

Officers say the double shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. and the victims drove to Alta Bates hospital in Berkeley.

The CHP is investigating the incident and officials say the closure will last about an hour.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
berkeleyoaklandshootingfreewaytraffic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area hospitals prep for 1st COVID-19 vaccine delivery
Ultra rare red wine stolen from SJ wine shop
COVID-19 updates: CA reports record number of new cases
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
VIDEO: Flamethrower drone destroys wasp nests in China
Santa, Mrs Claus pulled over in 'convertible sleigh'
California's Dungeness crab season to begin Dec. 23
Show More
Tahoe shelter-in-place: CA side closed to tourists
1st Halal Restaurant Week in Bay Area, US
Warriors celebrate preseason win against Nuggets
Can you buy a COVID-19 vaccine? Stanford expert weighs in
SF's Presidio to open new marsh trail near Crissy Field
More TOP STORIES News