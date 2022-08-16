Oakland shooting near Lake Merritt prompts Children's Fairyland to be closed off

Oakland police evacuated employees and sealed off the area at Children's Fairyland after a man was shot near Lake Merritt on Bellevue Avenue.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland police evacuated employees at Children's Fairyland after a man was shot near Lake Merritt.

Several people called 911 just before 1:45 p.m. to report the shooting, which occurred in the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue.

Sky7 was overhead as police searched the area near Bellevue Avenue and Perkins Street -- not far from the Lake Merritt Boating Center.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The area was closed off and residents and visitors are urged to stay out of the vicinity, police said.

According to Oakland police, the victim was an innocent bystander uninvolved with the suspect. They suffered two gunshot wounds -- one to the neck and one to the upper body -- and they are in stable condition.

Police announced that they arrested a potential suspect at around 5 p.m..

