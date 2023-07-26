Naked woman arrested after firing shots on I-80 near Bay Bridge toll plaza, CHP says

A naked woman who fired shots at traffic on eastbound I-80 near the Bay Bridge toll plaza was arrested Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A naked woman who fired shots at on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Bay Bridge toll plaza was arrested Tuesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

The California Highway Patrol had to shut down all lanes of eastbound lanes as officers investigated the incident.

According to the CHP, someone called 911 at around 4:45 p.m. saying a reckless driver flashed a gun.

Officers say the driver then stopped her car and got out to yell at drivers, holding a knife.

Drivers told investigators she then drove off again, only to stop once more, get out naked, and fire shots.

When officers arrived, she dropped the gun, and was taken into custody for medical evaluations.

No one was hurt.

A person driving by at the time shared this video on social media, which shows a white car stopping in the middle of I-80 and a person running out.

All lanes of eastbound I-80 are now back open to traffic.

