Shots fired on Hwy 24 causes accident, prompts temporary freeway closure near Lafayette, CHP says

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting that happened in Lafayette Wednesday morning.

Officials say that around 11 a.m. on westbound Highway 24 at Pleasant Hill Road, two cars were involved in a shooting that led to a collision.

CHP says at least one car's occupant fired shots.

No injuries were reported from the accident, but the two cars involved in the shooting did flee the scene so any injuries involving the shooting are unknown at this time, according to police.

The westbound lanes of Highway 24 was closed for less than a half hour for evidence collection, CHP said.

