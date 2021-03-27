Oakland Unified School District to begin in-person learning on Tuesday, but not all schools will reopen

RELATED EDUCATION STORIES & VIDEOS:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- After more than a year of distance learning, Oakland Unified School District will begin welcoming students back on campus on March 30.Less than 40% of the district's teachers have agreed to come back by then however, according to a letter by Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell.Because of this, not all of the elementary schools will be bringing students back by then.The plan calls for pre-K through second grade and high priority students to return at 21 elementary schools and 11 childhood development centers. Another 23 K-8 schools and nine CDC's will partially reopen on March 30th, while six schools will remain closed for in-person instruction until April 19.Twenty-seven middle and high schools will also bring back priority students March 30.By April 19, Johnson-Trammell says more than 80% of teachers will be ready to return for what they are calling "Phase 3.2" in which most schools will be able to have students back on campus.