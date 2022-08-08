Oakland Unified struggles to fill teacher, staff jobs as it reopens for 1st day of school

OUSD says it is looking to hire 40 to 50 staff positions as classes resume this week.

It's the first day of classes in the Oakland Unified School District, but it's facing a teacher shortage.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Monday is the official kickoff of the Back-to-School season. Oakland Unified schools get things started with its first day of classes. But there's one concern standing in the way -- a lack of teachers.

It has been tough for Oakland and many other school districts to hire teachers ahead of the new academic school year.

The district says it has done a lot of outreach to try and hire teachers.

Its social media media pages are full of posts asking teachers to apply, and are doing its best to incentivize applicants.

Oakland Unified says it will start paying teacher credentialing and assessment fees for the upcoming school year.

This is an issue that has impacted many parts of the Bay Area leaving a small and competitive application pool between Oakland and other school distiricts.

OUSD says it typically has around 500 teacher vacancies annually over the past five years.

