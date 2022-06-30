Education

OUSD votes to move forward with plans to close schools despite heavy pushback

By Tim Johns
EMBED <>More Videos

OUSD votes to move forward with plans to close schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Heated moments at the Oakland Unified School District meeting Wednesday night, with at least one person leaving the audience area to confront board members.

Following months of debate and several votes, the board once again decided to proceed with the closure of several schools in the district starting this fall.

"I do not believe we have the resources to maintain the number of schools that we have and the footprint. It stretches our resources too thin," said board member, Aimee Eng.

RELATED: Oakland school board member speaks out after resigning amid district-wide controversy

Some members of the board say, although difficult, the closures are necessary due to the school district's budget deficit.

They point to the fact that even with an infusion of one-time money expected to come in soon, the long-term health of the district remains bleak without the closures.

But that message wasn't well received by some in the community.

RELATED: Preliminary list of Oakland school closures released without consent of OUSD

Both at the meeting, and also on the ground.

In late May, a group of parents from Parker Elementary in East Oakland began a sit-in protest on school grounds.

"Me and a group of mothers and a group of children and community members decided to not leave, to stay and occupy the school," said parent Azlinah Tambu.

But with Wednesday's meeting the last of the year for the OUSD board, some schools at least, look like they'll be shutting their doors for good.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationoaklandschoolsschool closingsschool closures
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Omicron subvariants BA.4, BA.5 'are taking off like wildfire'
Thieves target family headed to Oakland airport
What you need to know about Golden Gate Bridge toll hike
VIDEO: Coyote spotted wandering around SF neighborhood
Can strippers predict a recession?
OPD chief suspends 2 officers after sideshow, fatal crash
Colorado man gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park: police
Show More
Justice Stephen Breyer announces when he will leave Supreme Court
EDD seizes man's tax refund to repay benefits it sent to scammer
July 4th fireworks come amid high fire danger, supply chain issues
Reporting R. Kelly: Looking back on decades of sex abuse allegations
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry to host 2022 ESPYS
More TOP STORIES News