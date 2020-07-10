WATCH LIVE: Oakland Unified School District announces plan for fall reopening

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6064306" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The coronavirus is spreading, what does COVID-19 do to your body?

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 News obtained a copy Friday of the reopening plans for Oakland elementary schools called "Strong Start for Every Student."While the fall semester is scheduled to being on August 10, teachers will return on August 5 for prep time, giving them only a few days to get ready.For now, the plan is to begin online. For the first two weeks, teachers will have Zoom sessions with their students and parents to inform them of the semester's expectations. Each family gets about 45 minutes.During those two weeks teachers will assess their students while they also work on homework.On week three, teachers will determine where students stand academically. From there, they will be put in groups which the district has determined is the most effective way to teach students during this pandemic.Small group instruction will begin on week four. Again, the recommendation is to do that online.The expectation is that schools will take a hybrid approach to teaching after those four weeks, but what that will look like has yet to be determined.Oakland Unified is expected to release the full plan at a news conference later Friday evening.