Coliseum Authority recommends Oakland drop COVID vaccine mandate

While others in Bay Area lifted similar mandates, Oakland still requires proof of vaccination for mass gatherings & indoor events.
By Ryan Curry
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials with Oakland Alameda Coliseum Authority are recommending Oakland remove or suspend the vaccination mandate.

Right now, Oakland requires proof of vaccination to attend mass gatherings or indoor events. Others in the Bay Area have lifted similar mandates.

"On February 1st when all of the counties were beginning to relax some of the requirements, Oakland adopted this emergency ordinance," said Henry Gardner, Executive Director of the Coliseum Authority.

Gardner and the executive board, which consists of members of the Oakland City Council and the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, will meet Friday to discuss a plan asking the city to change the rule.

VIDEO: San Jose, Santa Clara Co. loosen health orders, drop indoor masking and booster mandates
City of San Jose and Santa Clara County loosen health orders and drop indoor masking and booster mandates.



Gardner fears they wont be able to book as many events in the future.

"We are getting mixed signals from promoters and some of the artists that Oakland stands alone," he said. "It is my recommendation they make some changes."

Gardner mentioned they have supported COVID guidance from the city, county and state. However, he wants more data to back up this current mandate.

Hospitalizations and deaths remain low in the Bay Area and vaccination rates are high.

RELATED: SF doctor says 2nd COVID booster may have 'no increased effectiveness' in certain groups

Dr. Monica Gandhi at UCSF says embracing the endemic phase means dropping mandates.

"Part of endemic means returning to normal activities," she said. "It is in the population, but we have high rates of vaccination, and endemic management really does mean dropping vaccine mandates and vaccine passports."

Gardner says events at The Coliseum bring in vital tax revenue. He fears those events will be held elsewhere in the Bay Area if the mandate isn't changed or lifted.

"That is important to us because otherwise we are not on a level playing field with the other venues in our competitive region," Gardner said.

