Video shows Oakland Zoo bird's recovery from neighborhood home after storm causes 6 to escape

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Zoo officials say they've recovered five of the six birds that flew through a torn aviary mesh on Zoo grounds.

The zoo shared this video Saturday of them capturing a pied crow named Deauville a few miles away.

A resident spotted the bird in her yard and the zoo came and managed to lure it inside the home. A woman can be seen shutting the door and trapping the bird inside.

Several trees fell on zoo grounds during Tuesday's storm. One fell onto the Zoo's African Savanna aviary, tearing the mesh and allowing the birds to escape.

Three birds were recovered by Thursday when the superb starlings, a small and brightly colored bird native to eastern Africa, flew back into their habitat on their own.

Oliver, a hooded vulture, was recovered on Friday.

All that's left to capture is another pied crow named Diego, and the zoo is asking for the public's help in locating it. Those who spot Diego can call Oakland Zoo's rescue hotline at (510) 703-8986.

Bay City News contributed to this post.

