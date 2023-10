Oakland Zoo welcomes Kendi, its first baby giraffe born onsite in 11 years.

Oakland Zoo welcomes 1st baby giraffe born onsite in over a decade

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There's a newborn at the Oakland Zoo.

Her name is Kendi, meaning "loved one" in Swahili. And while she arrived yesterday, she's already probably taller than you.

This giraffe is 6 feet 5 inches and 150 pounds.

Kendi is the first giraffe born at the zoo in 11 years.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live