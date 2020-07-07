Brush fire burning in Oakley prompts evacuations

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Evacuations are underway as crews battle a vegetation fire that broke out in Oakley early Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the fire is burning near East Cypress Road and Summerlake Drive.

RELATED: Hundreds of firefighters battle multiple Bay Area fires

The evacuation order is for those living near Summerlake and Sandmound.

Officials say an evacuation center has been set up at Delta Middle school.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
