Pizza delivery driver fatally shot in car outside his Oakley home during break, police say

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A pizza delivery driver was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon while sitting in his car outside of his Oakley home, police said.

Police say they responded to the 1400 block of Rutherford Lane at 4:54 p.m. to find a man in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Upon investigation, police determined a vehicle pulled alongside the victim who was on his work break, and a passenger shot him at close range.

Police say the suspect vehicle likely left the area by travelling west on Rutherford Lane and then turning north onto Vintage Parkway.

Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard says the victim's mother "unknowingly watched her son get shot in front of his home." He says the incident happened in a relatively quiet area across from a school, where typically violence does not occur.

If you believe you witnessed anything suspicious or unusual in the 1400 Block of Rutherford Lane, intersection of Rutherford Lane/Vintage Parkway or at Vintage Parkway School or if you had a surveillance system running in these areas between 4 p.m. - 5:05 p.m., please notify OPD's dispatch at 925-625-8060. Detective Dombrouski is the case agent; he can be reached at 925-325-6670 or at dombrouski4ici.oakiey.ea.us

