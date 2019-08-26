Off-duty San Francisco police officer involved in shooting in El Cerrito

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KGO) -- An off-duty San Francisco police officer was involved in a shooting in El Cerrito on Sunday night.Police received reports of shots fired at 10 p.m. in the area of Moeser Lane and Kearney Street. When authorities got to the scene they found a man in his 40s. Suffering from non-life threatening injuries. The police officer was not wounded.Police have not released details on what led to the shooting.Police say the suspect was armed, but not with a firearm. They have not said specifically what the weapon.