Armed suspect killed after chase, officer-involved shooting in Oakland, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A stolen vehicle suspect has died after a police chase and officer-involved shooting in Oakland, police said.San Leandro police say they were pursuing the vehicle around 11 p.m. Wednesday when the suspect crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle in the 10400 block of Pearmain Street in Oakland. Police say the driver of the vehicle was holding an assault-style firearm. The police officer then discharged his weapon, according to authorities.Officers called for paramedics and provided first aid until they arrived. The driver died from his injuries at the scene. No officers sustained any injuries. An assault rifle was recovered at the scene, police said.Because this shooting occurred in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department will be the lead law enforcement agency in charge of the criminal investigation. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office will also conduct an independent investigation of the incident, as they do with all officer involved shootings that result in injury or death.The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in any officer involved shooting.