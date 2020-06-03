SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose Police Department is investigating an officer-involved that occurred Tuesday night.
It happened in the area of North 8th Street and Mission Street.
As we reported earlier, police came out in force to crack down on people out past curfew near city hall.
The shooting happened about two miles from there.
However, at this time it's unknown if that gathering is connected to this shooting.
This story is developing. Stay with ABC7 for updates.
Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in San Jose
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News