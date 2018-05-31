Wreckage mystery on beach in #Pacifica where Coast Guard had only a few letters to identify remains of 50 ft yacht Barca Del Rio. Found clothes and life preservers. No distress calls or other info. #abc7now. pic.twitter.com/VoHTovDYkZ — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 31, 2018

Barca del Rio debris scattered along half mile of beach. Owners not identifies according to @USCG on YBI #abc7now pic.twitter.com/8nG00RYYhW — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 31, 2018

More Barca del Rio remains are just beyond reach at Mori Point. “A mystery,” says Coast Guard. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/2mr1IMCgkz — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 31, 2018

US Coast Guard investigators now have a name to go with debris of a wooden boat that washed ashore in Pacifica on Wednesday, but not much more.For awhile, their investigation may have felt more like a game ofDebris contained the letter fragments, "rio" and barca". After scanning a database, the US Coast Guard identified the craft asIn Spanish, that translates to, boat from the river. In reality, they have no idea how that vessel's debris arrived on the beach in pieces that included clothing, life jackets, and assorted wooden pieces. "It remains a mystery," Lt. JG Emily Rowan said. "An unusual case."Rowan confirmed that the US Coast Guard has been in touch with a previous owner, but would not confirm whether they have found the present ones. Nor would the US Coast Guard say if the boat is registered.The US Coast Guard says it received no distress calls. Nor has it learned of any missing persons connected with the boat.Those pieces remain on the beach near Pacifica Pier and the US Coast Guard's investigation continues.