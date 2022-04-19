pets

21-year-old Florida chihuahua is the oldest living dog in the world

The dog was born on January 9, 2001.
EMBED <>More Videos

21-year-old Florida chihuahua is the oldest living dog in the world

One dog in the sunshine state is now an official Guinness World Record holder.

Toby Keith, the chihuahua, has just been named the oldest living dog.

The seven-pound pooch is 21 years and 99 days old.

For a chihuahua, that's a rare feat as the usual life expectancy of an average chihuahua ranges from 12 to 18 years old.

And although Toby Keith does have a heart condition, it doesn't give him too much trouble.

His owner Gisela Shore says he stays active and is not big on sweets, but there is something he likes to eat for breakfast each day.

"First thing in the morning, when we wake up at 6:30, I give him a slice of turkey. Tha his favorite treat," said Shore.

The dog was born on January 9, 2001.

Toby Keith was the last puppy of the litter left in a cardboard box when Shore found him.

The country music fan named the dog after one of her favorite singers who happened to be touring near her home in Florida at the time.

Once his record was confirmed, family and friends were thrilled. To celebrate, Toby Keith got a bath, nails trimmed, and went on a car ride.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogssocietypetsworld recordanimalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PETS
Video shows pets rushed to safety during SJ Home Depot fire
Study: How often you wash your dog's bowl can affect your health
LA's 1st dog social club is a park, cafe, bar, and lounge
Local lawmaker proposes a 'Dog and Cat Bill of Rights'
TOP STORIES
Officials ID suspect in massive SJ Home Depot fire
List of Bay Area airports, public transit still requiring masks
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
2 SFPD officers, 1 former officer arrested
Mysterious liver disease in kids spreads to US, Europe
CA high school student fatally stabbed by trespasser on campus
Investigative genealogy used to ID CA 'Happy Face Killer' victim
Show More
2 Bay Area siblings get 2 kidney transplants in less than 24 hours
Baby goat found safe after video captured East Bay theft
Cheers and fears as US ends mask mandates for travel
Green Day, Post Malone, SZA to headline 2022 Outside Lands
Uber no longer requires masks, company says
More TOP STORIES News