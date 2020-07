UPDATE 2nd ALARM FIRE 3740 SACRAMENTO 2 RESCUED 1 stable 1 fatality ACTIVE INCIDENT (Presidio Heights, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/6abTEMOYKk — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 12, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person has been killed and another person was injured in a house fire Sunday morning in San Francisco's Presidio Heights neighborhood, according to the fire department.The two-alarm fire broke out around 11 a.m. at 3740 Sacramento Street.Two people were also rescued from the fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.