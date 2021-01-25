1 dead, multiple injured after driver plows through people in Portland, police say

In a statement, Portland police said officers responded to a hit-and-run at Southeast 33rd Avenue and Southeast Pine Street. While officers were responding, police said calls came into dispatch regarding an additional hit-and-runs to cars and other pedestrians involving the same suspect vehicle.
SE 19th & Stark: Major traffic incident, pedestrian hit by a car. One pedestrian seriously injured. Possibly more injuries. No word on hospital transports. PLEASE AVOID AREA #alert @PBOTinfo— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) January 25, 2021
The suspected driver crashed at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 18th Avenue, where he tried to flee on foot. Police said witnesses at the scene corralled the suspect until officers arrived and took him into custody.
SE portland between 19th and 33rd Ave near Stark: multiple pedestrians struck by a car. 1 critical injury. 4-5 non critical injuries. PF&R and @PortlandPolice will have a media staging area at SE 18th & Stark. #alert @PBOTinfo— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) January 25, 2021
The suspect, whose identity has not been released was taken to be processed. Police say additional information will be available at a later time.