Onewheel electric skateboard recalled after 4 deaths linked to product

A recall notice has been issued for Onewheel, the self-balancing electric skateboards made by "Future Motion."

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the boards can fail to balance if the weight limit is exceeded, which could cause a crash.

At least four deaths are being blamed on the boards, along with a number of injuries, according to the CPSC recall notice.

300,000 of the boards are being recalled.

The maker said some can be updated to provide weight limit warnings to users, but other models need to be thrown away.