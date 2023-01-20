Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong placed on administrative leave, I-Team sources say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong has been placed on administrative leave "for dereliction of duty," according to I-Team sources.

He reportedly failed to take action on a sergeant who ripped the bumper off a neighbor's car and fired a gun in the department elevator.

