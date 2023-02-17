  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Oakland police investigating shooting at 105th Ave. and International Blvd.

KGO logo
Friday, February 17, 2023 10:08PM
OPD investigating shooting at 105th Ave. and International Blvd.
EMBED <>More Videos

Oakland police are investigating a shooting at 105th Ave. and International Blvd.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of 105th Avenue and International Boulevard.

They are asking the public to please avoid the area at this time.

AC Transit has canceled all routes leading to that area. It says that no AC riders or employees have been injured from flying bullets and that The 1T Tempo bus line is the only bus that runs along that route. It is being detoured to go around the scene.

The agency said that buses can be tracked with ACT RealTime.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW