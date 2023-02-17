Oakland police investigating shooting at 105th Ave. and International Blvd.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of 105th Avenue and International Boulevard.

They are asking the public to please avoid the area at this time.

AC Transit has canceled all routes leading to that area. It says that no AC riders or employees have been injured from flying bullets and that The 1T Tempo bus line is the only bus that runs along that route. It is being detoured to go around the scene.

The agency said that buses can be tracked with ACT RealTime.

