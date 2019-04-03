Operation Varsity Blues: First look at Palo Alto couple indicted on money laundering charges

Our first look ever at Dr. Colburn and Mrs. Colburn indicted on money laundering in addition to mail fraud charges after demanding a preliminary hearing. Attorney tells me they are innocent and will not take deal. https://t.co/UdyaaGBAv6 pic.twitter.com/9zG9ukwj71 — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) April 3, 2019

BOSTON, Mass. (KGO) -- We're getting our first look at the Colburns, the Palo Alto family indicted on money laundering charges in the college admissions scandal, in addition to mail fraud charges, after demanding a preliminary hearing.They've been accused of paying $25,000 in order to boost their son's SAT scores.Their attorney tells ABC7 that they are innocent and will not take a deal.Several parents, including several from the Bay Area, are expected to have their initial appearances Wednesday.