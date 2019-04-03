Operation Varsity Blues

Operation Varsity Blues: First look at Palo Alto couple indicted on money laundering charges

EMBED <>More Videos

We're getting our first look at the Colburns, the Palo Alto family indicted on money laundering charges in the college admissions scandal.

By Melanie Woodrow
BOSTON, Mass. (KGO) -- We're getting our first look at the Colburns, the Palo Alto family indicted on money laundering charges in the college admissions scandal, in addition to mail fraud charges, after demanding a preliminary hearing.

LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam

They've been accused of paying $25,000 in order to boost their son's SAT scores.

Their attorney tells ABC7 that they are innocent and will not take a deal.

Several parents, including several from the Bay Area, are expected to have their initial appearances Wednesday.

RELATED: Palo Alto parents now facing money laundering charges in college admissions scandal



See the full story here.

Check out more stories and videos about Operation Varsity Blues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetymassachusettshillsboroughmenlo parkcheatingbay areaoperation varsity bluescourt casecollegeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
LIST: Bay Area people charged in alleged college admissions scam
First Bay Area parent in college admission scandal to plead guilty
ABC7 Morning Digest: Wednesday
More Bay Area parents face Boston judge in college admissions scheme
TOP STORIES
First Bay Area parent in college admission scandal to plead guilty
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman appear in court
Man set on fire while sleeping at friend's NJ home
Whale carcass washes up in East Bay
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Viewer offers new smile to Fremont beating victim
Show More
Rogue emu caught after romping around Bay Area
Teen has best reaction to De La Salle acceptance letter
Joe Biden: I'll be more mindful of 'respecting personal space'
Accuweather Forecast: Not as wet today, driest this week
'Weeks to live:' Family desperate for liver donor to save infant's life
More TOP STORIES News