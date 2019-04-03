Operation Varsity Blues: First look at Palo Alto couple indicted on money laundering charges

LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam
They've been accused of paying $25,000 in order to boost their son's SAT scores.
Their attorney tells ABC7 that they are innocent and will not take a deal.
Several parents, including several from the Bay Area, are expected to have their initial appearances Wednesday.
Our first look ever at Dr. Colburn and Mrs. Colburn indicted on money laundering in addition to mail fraud charges after demanding a preliminary hearing. Attorney tells me they are innocent and will not take deal. https://t.co/UdyaaGBAv6 pic.twitter.com/9zG9ukwj71— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) April 3, 2019
