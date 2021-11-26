smash and grab

Los Angeles retail robbers use chemical spray on security guard

Thieves stole expensive merchandise at the Topanga Mall Nordstrom in LA, attacking the security guard with a chemical spray
By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

New SoCal smash-and-grab: No smash needed

CANOGA PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- The Los Angeles Police Department has promised to put more police on the streets to combat the concerning trend of organized retail crime at major shopping centers.

RELATED: Experts caution use of 'looting' in describing rash of Bay Area smash and grabs

The latest incident was a brazen robbery targeting the Nordstrom store at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park in Southern California. In this case, the thieves didn't have to 'smash' in order to grab.

RELATED: Expert explains why stolen merchandise doesn't always end up being returned to retail stores

The suspects raced in through an open door and grabbed expensive merchandise while customers were shopping, according to police.

RELATED: SF Louis Vuitton theft: Prior criminal history revealed in suspects' 1st court appearance

"Seeing what happened in Northern California, where we had a series of jurisdictions around the San Francisco Bay Area have an excess of 20 or 30 attempted burglaries and these flash mobs that arrived," said Michel Moore, chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, "we immediately acted recognizing the impact this is having on retailers and a sense of safety on our communities."

One security guard on patrol was sprayed with some kind of chemical, but was treated by paramedics, according to investigators.

VIDEO: More than $50K in merchandise stolen from Lululemon in Santana Row and Westfield Valley Fair Mall

"We're not gonna allow this to go on unaddressed," said Moore. "We're gonna aggressively pursue, identify them and bring them before the criminal justice system."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelescrimetheftlos angeles police departmentlapdrobberysmash and grabinvestigationunsolved crime
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMASH AND GRAB
Gov. Newsom unveils new public safety efforts
4th suspect arrested in Walnut Creek Nordstrom theft, police say
All 3 suspects in Walnut Creek Nordstrom theft out of custody
Increased patrols in Union Square putting strain on SFPD
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News