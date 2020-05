ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters in Orinda are investigating the cause of a two-alarm house fire Sunday morning.Flames sparked just before 5 a.m. Sunday on Arroyo Drive.Crews say a burning car rolled down the driveway of the home and hit one of the fire engines.That complicated their battle against the flames, but it has since been contained.No residents or firefighters were hurt.