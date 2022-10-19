Here's best time, place to see Orionid meteor shower in Bay Area

The Orionid meteor shower peaks this week as Earth passes through a field of debris left behind by Halley's Comet. Here's best time, place to watch.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Stargazers this is your lucky week. The Orionid meteor shower peaks over the next few days and you will be able to see it from the Bay Area.

Andrew Fraknoi, professor of astronomy at the "Fromm Institute" at the University of San Francisco joined ABC7's "Getting Answers" Wednesday to talk about when and where will be the best place to see this astronomical event.

Fraknoi says Friday morning right after midnight is when the meteor shower peaks as Earth passes through a field of debris left behind by Halley's Comet.

RELATED: Top 2022 astronomy events: When to see 2 total lunar eclipses, 6 planets align

However, the professor says that although Friday morning will be the optimal window, you should be able to see shooting stars over the next week since this is a large swarm.

Fraknoi recommends watching in a dark place, so don't plan on catching the meteor shower from San Francisco or any other big Bay Area city.

Lastly, Fraknoi urges stargazers to be patient. He says allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness, look up and enjoy.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live