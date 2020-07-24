Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Oscar Rocha dies after battle with COVID-19

Rocha was a 25-year veteran of the department.
He was well known at the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse in Oakland, where he spent most of his career.
He also worked at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin where there's been a coronavirus outbreak.
But it's unknown if he contracted it there.
Deputy Rocha was 57-years old.
