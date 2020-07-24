Coronavirus California

Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Oscar Rocha dies after battle with COVID-19

This undated image shows Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Oscar Rocha, who passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 after a battle with coronavirus. (KGO-TV)

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Oscar Rocha has passed away after battling COVID-19, his wife said Thursday.

Rocha was a 25-year veteran of the department.

He was well known at the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse in Oakland, where he spent most of his career.

He also worked at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin where there's been a coronavirus outbreak.

But it's unknown if he contracted it there.

Deputy Rocha was 57-years old.

