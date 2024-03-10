Oscars 2024: Celebrity red carpet interviews

LOS ANGELES -- As they arrived for the 96th Oscars, the stars spoke to entertainment reporter George Pennacchio about Hollywood's biggest night.

Stars representing some of Hollywood's biggest names and films showed up to discuss their careers and nominations at this year's Oscars.

Here are some of the highlights:

This year, Emma Stone was nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Poor Things." The film itself was nominated for Best Motion Picture of the Year. Stone speaks with Pennacchio on her experience working as an actress and producer on the film.

Meanwhile, Colman Domingo is getting attention for his role in "Rustin."

The movie is based on the true story of Bayard Rustin, who was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania. The openly gay Black civil rights leader helped Martin Luther King Jr. and others organize the 1963 March on Washington.

Domingo is the first Afro-Latino to be nominated for Best Actor and only the second openly gay man to earn a nomination for playing a gay character.

All eyes were on "Oppenheimer" Sunday, with the film earning a leading 13 nominations and grossing nearly $1 billion worldwide. Ludwig Göransson, the composer nominated for his score in "Oppenheimer," joined Pennacchio on the red carpet to discuss his experience working on the film.

"Oppenheimer" went on to win seven Oscars Sunday night, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor. It also won for Best Film Editing and Best Cinematography.

Göransson also took home the Oscar for Best Original Score.

Best Supporting Actress nominee Jodie Foster also joined Pennacchio on the Oscars red carpet. Foster was nominated for her role in "Nyad," which is a tale of one woman's determination to swim a vast ocean at an age when many are retired.

Foster acted alongside her colleague and Best Actress nominee Annette Bening, who plays main character Diana Nyad in the film.

Viewers geared up to watch Ryan Gosling perform "I'm Just Ken," an original song composed by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson.

Wyatt and Ronson's "Barbie" composition is nominated for Best Original Song. "Barbie" had to compete against itself in the category, where Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell's "What Was I Made For?" was also nominated.

Eilish and her brother won just minutes after Gosling had finished a rousing performance of his song, joined by the other Ken actors on stage.

Veteran entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon also joined Pennacchio on the Oscars red carpet. Kenyon shared his predictions for the night, calling this year's competition "the best race by far."

He shared his thoughts Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone, both nominated for Best Actress this time around. Stone went on to win the Oscar for best performance by an actress in a leading role for her work in "Poor Things."

Pennacchio also caught up with Celine Song, the writer-director behind the 2023 film, "Past Lives." Song's film was one of several nominated for Best Motion Picture of Year.

"Past Lives" was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

The party does not stop Sunday, as daytime talk show co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will break down some of the award show's biggest highlights the next day. The married couple will host "Live With Kelly and Mark: After the Oscars" at the Dolby Theater on Monday morning.

Ripa and Consuelos discussed with Pennacchio about what to expect on their post-Oscars show.

