'Our America: A Queen's Journey' celebrates fearless females for National Geographic's 'Queens'

Ana Navarro leads the pack for "Our America: A Queen's Journey," a half-hour special celebrating National Geographic's newest series "Queens."

Now streaming on Hulu and Disney+, "Queens" is a groundbreaking series that highlights the animal kingdom through the female lens for the very first time. Narrated by Angela Bassett, the seven-part series was produced by a female-led production team from around the world.

"Our America: A Queen's Journey" aims to capture the spirit of "Queens."

We start in South Salem, New York, where photographer and National Geographic Explorer Katie Orlinsky is challenging the world to see through a different lens at a wolf sanctuary.

Next, viewers head to Oakland, California to meet Crystal Wahpepah, the Indigenous chef highlighting the food of her ancestors at her restaurant, Wahpepah's Kitchen.

Then viewers get a behind-the-scenes look at how composer and former member of electronic music group M3, Morgan Kibby, created the captivating score for "Queens."

Back in New York City, stylist Sakinah Bashir talks about bridging the divide between fashion and nature and how she nailed National Geographic's fashion week debut as the creative mind behind the "Queens"-inspired fashion show, "National Geographic Presents: Fit For A Queen."

Finally, in Washington, D.C., viewers meet two of the queens behind "Queens," Pamela Caragol, the show's executive producer and Janet Han Vissering, the senior vice president of development and production for National Geographic.

Check your local listings to watch "Our America: A Queen's Journey" on your local ABC station.

Disney is the parent company of National Geographic, Disney+, Hulu and this station.