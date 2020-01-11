Home & Garden

Iconic San Francisco Painted Ladies home on sale, but needs interior makeover

SAN FRANCISCO -- One of the most photographed houses in San Francisco could be yours. We're talking about one of the Painted Ladies, the colorful Victorians at Alamo Square, but there's a catch.

The 1890s Victorian may look brilliant from the outside, but it's going to need quite a bit of work on the inside.

These are photos from the listing with Coldwell Banker.



There are three stories, two and a half bathrooms, three bedrooms and two kitchens.

The asking price for 714 Steiner Street is $2.75 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardensan franciscohome repairsreal estate featurehome improvementreal estate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News