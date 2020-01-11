Iconic San Francisco Painted Ladies home on sale, but needs interior makeover

SAN FRANCISCO -- One of the most photographed houses in San Francisco could be yours. We're talking about one of the Painted Ladies, the colorful Victorians at Alamo Square, but there's a catch.The 1890s Victorian may look brilliant from the outside, but it's going to need quite a bit of work on the inside.These are photos from the listing with Coldwell Banker.There are three stories, two and a half bathrooms, three bedrooms and two kitchens.The asking price for 714 Steiner Street is $2.75 million.