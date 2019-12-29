PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- A masseur accused of sexually assaulting a customer has been arrested by Palo Alto police.
Gang Wang, 46, an employee at Kneads Day Spa was taken into custody after an investigation was launched in August after receiving a phone call from a customer.
RELATED: Unlicensed East Palo Alto massage therapist arrested for sexual assault
Investigators say Wang went by the name "Adam" and that there could be more victims.
Palo Alto police arrest masseur accused of sexual assault at day spa
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News