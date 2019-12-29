Palo Alto police arrest masseur accused of sexual assault at day spa

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- A masseur accused of sexually assaulting a customer has been arrested by Palo Alto police.

Gang Wang, 46, an employee at Kneads Day Spa was taken into custody after an investigation was launched in August after receiving a phone call from a customer.

RELATED: Unlicensed East Palo Alto massage therapist arrested for sexual assault

Investigators say Wang went by the name "Adam" and that there could be more victims.
