Alameda County DA Pamela Price's work laptop stolen during car burglary in Oakland, sources say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Multiple sources tell ABC7 News that Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price's work laptop was stolen during a car burglary outside of a family justice center in Oakland on Friday afternoon.

The incident reportedly happened near 27th Street and Telegraph Avenue around 3 p.m.

According to Google Maps, the Alameda County Family Justice facility is located at 470 27th Street.

Sources say the DA was told to go online and make a report if she didn't want to wait for an officer to arrive.

