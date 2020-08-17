Pets & Animals

Panda cam: A giant panda at the Smithsonian's National Zoo may be about to give birth

A giant panda at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington may be about to give birth.

Vets conducted an ultrasound on the panda, Mei Xiang, and detected tissue consistent with fetal development.

They say the 22-year-old panda could give birth with the next few days, after imaging revealed what appeared to be a fetus.

Mei Xiang, a resident giant panda at the zoo, has had a team of experts supporting her since she was given artificial insemination in March.

The giant panda has already had three surviving cubs: Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei.

Zookeepers are watching her closely and welcoming everyone to watch along on the zoo's panda cameras.

WATCH HERE.
