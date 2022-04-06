Crews responding to report of possible armed suspect at SF's Parkmerced apartments

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of Diaz Ave/Gonzalez Dr, Cardenas Ave/Gonzalez Dr, Castelo Ave/Gonzalez Dr due to Police Activity. Emergency crews are on scene.



Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police have impeded traffic on Gonzalez Drive in San Francisco's Parkmerced due to a possible armed suspect making threats.Police say at around 2:04 p.m., officers from Tavaral Station responded to the 100 block of Gonzales Drive regarding a male suspect making threats possibly armed with a firearm. They say the suspect went inside the building prior to their arrival, and may have been experiencing a mental health emergencyCrisis/Hostage Negations Team (C/HNT) members have responded to the scene and are attempting to make contact with the male suspect.The situation remains on-going. SFPD is asking that people avoid the area.