Business

Popular affordable footwear retailer Payless to reopen 300-500 stores across US

Payless, the popular footwear retailer known for more affordable price tags on their selection of shoes, announced its relaunch on Wednesday.

The brand unveiled a new e-commerce site to supplement its reopening of brick and mortar stores, so customers can shop both in-person and online.

"We saw an opportunity for the brand to relaunch into the U.S. market, at a time when value couldn't be more critical," said Jared Margolis, CEO of Payless. "Payless is for everyone, and now more than ever, the world needs to pay-less. We are so excited to bring Payless back to you."

Payless filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February 2019 and closed about 2,000-plus stores in North America.

Now, their goal is to open 300-500 stores across North America over the next five years, beginning with the launch of the first store in Miami, Florida. Payless said some of the new stores will have innovative technology like smart mirrors, touchscreen wall panels, and augmented reality foot comparison charts.

The retailer also announced its "Powered by Payless" initiative where it'll partner with schools across the U.S. to donate lunches and online connection tools to families struggling to adjust to virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The brand already has 700 existing international locations, 412 of which are in Latin and Central America.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew businessbankruptcyshoesclothingretailu.s. & worldshoppingonline shopping
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacuations ordered in Vacaville as wildfire explodes overnight
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Lightning Complex Fires trigger evacuation of 30,000 in Sonoma County
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
Anti-mask rant turns homophobic, racist in Campbell Marshall's store
Wildfire burning in San Mateo Co. prompts evacuations
Historic Napa Valley winery spared from Hennessy blaze
Show More
Scam nets San Mateo Co. inmates $250K in unemployment benefits
Satellite shows massive smoke plumes from Bay Area fires
How to tell if you'll lose power tonight
4.0 earthquake strikes north of Ukiah
2020 DNC: Everything to know about Dem convention
More TOP STORIES News