Person hit, killed by Caltrain in San Jose

Locomotive JPBX909 has fatally struck an individual who was trespassing on the tracks just south of Capitol Station in San Jose. No passengers onboard as the train was deadheading south toward Gilroy. No service delays expected. #Caltrain — Caltrain (@Caltrain) May 16, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A person trespassing on train tracks in San Jose was hit by the Caltrain Saturday morning.The person was struck just south of the Capitol Station in San Jose.The train was heading south toward Gilroy, the agency said.There were no passengers on board when the crash occurred and the agency does not expect any delays.The person hit by the train has not been identified and it's unclear why they were on the tracks.