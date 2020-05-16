Person hit, killed by Caltrain in San Jose

Commuters board a Caltrain train at the Caltrain and Bay Area Rapid Transit station in Millbrae, Calif., Monday, July 1, 2013. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Commuters board a Caltrain train at the Caltrain and Bay Area Rapid Transit station in Millbrae, Calif., Monday, July 1, 2013. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A person trespassing on train tracks in San Jose was hit by the Caltrain Saturday morning.

The person was struck just south of the Capitol Station in San Jose.

The train was heading south toward Gilroy, the agency said.

There were no passengers on board when the crash occurred and the agency does not expect any delays.

The person hit by the train has not been identified and it's unclear why they were on the tracks.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josecaltraintrain safetyperson strucktrainsperson killed
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California unemployment: Here's how benefits extension works
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
New global health warning about, MIS-C, rare inflammatory syndrome in children
113-year-old Spanish woman overcomes coronavirus infection
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
What will it take for restaurants reopen after COVID-19?
Fred Willard, comedic actor known for 'Best in Show,' dies at 86
Show More
Reopening California: Santa Clara Co. the only Bay Area county not entering Phase 2 by next week
Debate: More stimulus checks or wait and see?
CA's Lieutenant Governor hopes federal government will send assistance
WATCH TODAY: Virtual graduation on Minecraft for UC Berkeley
COVID-19 Diaries: The Struggles of Small Business
More TOP STORIES News