Person in critical condition after falling 16 feet underwater at SF pier, firefighters say

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 7:32PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person is in critical condition after being pulled 16 feet underwater in San Francisco's Presidio, firefighters said.

Firefighters say witnesses saw a person falling into the water at Torpedo Pier around 10 a.m.

The person was seen collecting cans before falling to the water struggling to stay afloat, according to San Francisco Fire Captain Jonathan Baxter.

The person was rescued by divers after performing life-saving measures, and was taken to a local hospital, Captain Baxter said.

