Oakland PD needs help IDing persons of interest in fatal shooting of man delivering flowers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police are looking to identify two people possibly connected to a deadly shooting of a man delivering flowers last week.

Police released images of the persons of interests who police say were walking in the area prior to the shooting death of Matheus Gaidos.

This is an image of two persons of interests possibly connected to a deadly shooting on Telegraph Ave. in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on June 21 in the 400 block of 26th Street.

Police say it provided medical treatment to the victim until they were relieved by medical personnel. Gaidos was taken to an area hospital for further treatment but pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police say if anyone knows the individuals or have information about this case to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Unit at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

Video obtained by ABC7 News last week shows the moment a man shoots and kills someone on Telegraph Avenue and 26th street.

It shows two people walking their dogs go right by a person carrying a vase of flowers.

One of the dog walkers, a man, turns to speak with the person carrying flowers. The two exchange words and a fight breaks out. The man pulls out a gun and shooting Matheus Gaidos, who was seen carrying flowers.

Oakland police and CrimeStoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.