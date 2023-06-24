Video shows moments before man delivering flowers fatally shot in Oakland

Video obtained by ABC7 shows the moment a man walking a dog shoots and kills someone on Telegraph Avenue and 26th street in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Video obtained by ABC7 News shows the moment a man shoots and kills someone on Telegraph Avenue and 26th street. It shows two people walking their dogs go right by a person carrying a vase of flowers. One of the dog walkers, a man, turns to speak with the person carrying flowers. The two exchange words and a fight breaks out. The man pulls out a gun and shoots the person carrying flowers.

"It is just a very tragic unfortunate incident that is senseless," said Shari Godinez, the executive director of Koreatown Northgate Benefit District.

Godinez says she recognizes the person with the gun and says he is known to carry a gun because he is protective of his French bulldogs. Oakland police say the incident happened Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. The say first responders rendered aid to the victim, but they later died at the hospital. OPD has not revealed what was said between the two before the shooting.

Godinez turned over surveillance video to Oakland police and says she hopes they arrest the shooter.

"I hope he gets apprehended and no one else gets hurt by this man," she said.

