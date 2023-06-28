Man hospitalized after being attacked by a swarm of bees in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- A North Bay man is in the hospital Wednesday after being attacked by a swarm of honey bees.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in a field alongside Lakeville Highway south of Petaluma.

According to a friend, the man, around 90 years old, went to retrieve his model airplane that went down when he was stung multiple times.

We're told the man then staggered down the road and eventually collapsed, where his friend performed CPR until the paramedics arrived.

The friend says he's never seen the bees so aggressive in the times he's frequented the area.

"I think they're doing something over there in the hives, I'm not sure what they're doing, but the bees were uppity, and when he came back here they followed him and they attacked all of us," Victor Barbieri said.

As you could probably see there, the bees were buzzing around Barbieri during the interview.

The man was taken to Petaluma Valley hospital. His condition is unknown.