ADORABLE VIDEO: Squirrel climbs onto UPS driver's head during delivery

CHICAGO --A UPS delivery driver got a surprise from a furry friend during a delivery - and the whole thing was caught on a doorbell camera.
As UPS driver Oscar Luciano waited to hand over a package in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood, a squirrel jumped onto his shoulder.
The tiny creature climbed over Luciano's shoulders and onto his head until the homeowner opened the door.
Luciano said he was a bit startled by the squirrel, but thought the whole incident was funny.
