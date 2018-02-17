Evidence suggesting the presence of a mountain lion was found at a private school in Portola Valley, a town in San Mateo County, prompting authorities to issue a cautionary message Friday.A deer carcass was found on the grounds of Woodland School on La Cuesta Drive Thursday, and it appears that the remains were left by a mountain lion, according to county officials.No mountain lion was seen, but county officials said people in the area should be aware of their surroundings during the late evening and early mornings.