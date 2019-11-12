whale watching

Humpbacks whales 'watch' whale watchers in amazing video from Monterey Bay

MONTEREY, Calif. (KGO) -- Passengers aboard a Princess Monterey Whale Watching tour had a whale of a time as two Humpbacks playfully 'watched' the whale watchers.

Photos show humpback whales breaching, possibly reacting to 4.7 magnitude earthquake near Hollister

The playful pair of whales spent about an hour swimming around the boat, often hovering just below the surface and looking up at the people aboard the vessel.

Photographer and videographer Randy Straka for Princess Monterey Whale Watching was happy they had just upgraded their camera. While every whale watching trip is different, this one really turned into a once in a lifetime experience.

Humpback whales double breach and delight whale watchers

Straka also encourages us to look closely as the whales come out of the water. "You can see a single short hair follicle emerging from each of the black bumps (tubercles) on the whale's face. There are several theories about these hairs, but most believe they are very sensitive, and act much like a cat's whiskers."
