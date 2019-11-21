wild animals

Hungry Lake Tahoe bear wrecks car after getting stuck inside

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- A reminder, lock your doors and don't leave food inside your car, or this could happen.

A hungry bear opened the door to an unlocked car in and couldn't get back out.

Sheriff's deputies were able to open the doors and let the hungry fella go, but not before the bear destroyed the inside of the car.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office warned drivers not to leave food in cars as bears forage for food in preparation for hibernation.

"Do not leave food in your vehicles, lock your car doors and secure your garbage in bear-proof containers!"

They said in their Facebook post:

"BE BEAR AWARE.
The bears are hungry and looking for food as they are getting ready for hibernation. Do not leave food in your vehicles, lock your car doors and secure your garbage in bear proof containers! This bear got into an unlocked car and couldn't get back out. Thankfully, deputies were able to free him and send him on his way, but not before the bear had done considerable damage to the interior of the car."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsanimal newsbearanimalsabc7 originalscalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILD ANIMALS
Koala rescued from flames reunites with rescuer
Bear asked to clean up after itself
Humpbacks whales 'watch' whale watchers in amazing video
'T-Shirt' the bear freed from dumpster in Lake Tahoe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
California justices reject law requiring Trump tax returns
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Fans line up to see former Pres. Obama speak in SF
Dublin Unified schools on rally for school safety
BART deadly stabbing suspect due in court today
PG&E issues weather 'all clear' for latest round of outages
Show More
Stabbing becomes focus of public comment at BART Board meeting
Building A Better Bay Area: Can you grow up and live in Fremont?
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Fremont's tech community flourishes as city leaders look for more ways to be efficient
More TOP STORIES News